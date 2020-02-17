Kryll Achieves Market Cap of $1.61 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $12,539.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can now be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000631 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kryll

Kryll was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,480,443 tokens. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

