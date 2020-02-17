Lightpaycoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6,158.00 (LPC)

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Lightpaycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Crex24. Lightpaycoin has a market capitalization of $6,158.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightpaycoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.86 or 0.02821934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00230731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00143700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. The official website for Lightpaycoin is lightpaycoin.org. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin.

Buying and Selling Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightpaycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightpaycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

