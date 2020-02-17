Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 3.7% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after acquiring an additional 990,207 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $763,460,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $637,418,000 after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 478,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $92,178,000 after acquiring an additional 31,806 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,527 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,952,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.17.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $254.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.75 and its 200-day moving average is $210.96. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $256.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

