M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Bought by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management owned about 0.05% of M.D.C. worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 141.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $44.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.38. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

MDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,217.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $4,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares in the company, valued at $183,862,880.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,876 shares of company stock worth $7,889,072 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

