Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces $0.21 Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a dividend on Monday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 99.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $44.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

