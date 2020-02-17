Master Contract Token (MCT) Reaches Market Cap of $438,229.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $438,229.00 and approximately $98,490.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.82 or 0.02708226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00098240 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

