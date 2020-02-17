Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stake Lessened by Investec Asset Management LTD

Investec Asset Management LTD lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,589 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.4% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Investec Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.14% of Mastercard worth $410,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 81.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 353.4% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $340.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.22. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.93 and a fifty-two week high of $341.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

