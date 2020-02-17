Matchpool (GUP) Price Reaches $0.0031

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Gatecoin and Upbit. Over the last week, Matchpool has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. Matchpool has a total market cap of $234,127.00 and $353.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gatecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

