MediBloc [QRC20] Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,676.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.03 or 0.02585899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.60 or 0.04009621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.00736116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00859131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00095838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010013 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026685 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00618574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.