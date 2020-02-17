Mercury (MER) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $290,000.00 and approximately $1,329.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mercury

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

