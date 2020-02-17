Metadium (META) Trading Up 34.2% Over Last 7 Days

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Metadium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bytex, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. Metadium has a market cap of $7.46 million and $201,476.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metadium has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.47 or 0.03159323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00242923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00155288 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

