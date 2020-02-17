Metronome (MET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.00 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $796,788.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00007113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $33.94, $18.94 and $50.98.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.24 or 0.03135201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00154164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002729 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,732,195 coins and its circulating supply is 10,207,946 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.43, $7.50, $18.94, $50.98, $20.33, $24.68, $32.15, $51.55, $33.94, $10.39 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

