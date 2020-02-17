MINDOL Price Down 33.1% Over Last Week (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00013019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. MINDOL has a market cap of $213.74 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.00 or 0.01172141 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005105 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000999 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.