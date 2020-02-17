MinexCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $57,287.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $323,736.00 and $57,287.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MinexCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One MinexCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, HitBTC, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.77 or 0.03159520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00238104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00153143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000600 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MNX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,545,418 coins and its circulating supply is 6,153,679 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Exmo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

