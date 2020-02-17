Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,480 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 2.21% of Mitek Systems worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $9.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $404.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.40. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.45 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MITK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

