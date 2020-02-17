Mithril Price Reaches $0.0093 on Top Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Ethfinex, Gate.io and OKEx. Mithril has a total market cap of $7.18 million and $2.59 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008930 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011854 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001663 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000263 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000502 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, ZB.COM, Bithumb, HitBTC, LBank, FCoin, Gate.io, OKEx, BitForex, CoinExchange and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

