Namecoin Price Reaches $0.54 on Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Namecoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00005640 BTC on major exchanges including WEX, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange and C-Patex. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and approximately $4,316.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,653.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.87 or 0.04176555 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00784129 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00020191 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, WEX, Bittylicious, C-Patex, YoBit, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Altcoin Trader, BX Thailand, Bitsane and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.