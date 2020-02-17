National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Purchased by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,190 shares during the period. National Energy Services Reunited comprises 3.0% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management owned approximately 0.58% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCF Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. SCF Partners Inc. now owns 6,506,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,341,000 after acquiring an additional 499,833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 28,664.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,177,000 after buying an additional 3,297,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,706,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 15,624.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 1,076,858 shares in the last quarter. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NESR stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. National Energy Services Reunited Corp has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NESR shares. Barclays started coverage on National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

