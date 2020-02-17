NavCoin (NAV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $181,565.00

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. NavCoin has a market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $181,565.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, cfinex, LiteBit.eu and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004310 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002435 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027698 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,857,247 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, cfinex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

