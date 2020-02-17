nDEX Trading Down 44.6% This Week (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, nDEX has traded 44.6% lower against the dollar. nDEX has a total market cap of $10,135.00 and approximately $71.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nDEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.24 or 0.03135201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00239330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00154164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002729 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

