Nestree Price Tops $0.0051 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $529,720.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042460 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00071549 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001002 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00089680 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,824.27 or 1.01604239 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000512 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,051,319 tokens. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

