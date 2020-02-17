NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.0% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $278.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.32 and a 200-day moving average of $234.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $183.30 and a 52 week high of $279.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.43.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

