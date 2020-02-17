Nimiq Reaches Market Cap of $4.10 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 31% against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $337,043.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,678.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.82 or 0.02738959 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.04239161 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00756368 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00858569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00098901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010155 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027837 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00669654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,321,973,133 coins and its circulating supply is 5,413,723,133 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

