Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $67,944.00 and $50.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.