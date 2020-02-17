Niobium Coin (NBC) Trading 28% Lower Over Last Week

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $4,561.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.47 or 0.03159323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00242923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00155288 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.