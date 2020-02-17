No BS Crypto Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. No BS Crypto has a total market capitalization of $78,649.00 and approximately $674,078.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One No BS Crypto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.53 or 0.03160446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00239820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00043744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00153215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002758 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto’s launch date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

