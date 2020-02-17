Noku Trading Up 106.6% Over Last 7 Days (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Noku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. During the last week, Noku has traded 106.6% higher against the US dollar. Noku has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $628.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Noku Token Profile

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

