Novacoin (NVC) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003402 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Novacoin has a total market cap of $768,108.00 and approximately $895.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044147 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00069674 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001000 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00089155 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,680.51 or 1.00154488 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000539 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

