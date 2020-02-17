nVent Electric (NVT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT):

2/8/2020 – nVent Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

2/6/2020 – nVent Electric was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – nVent Electric had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2020 – nVent Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/24/2020 – nVent Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/3/2020 – nVent Electric was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NVT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.69. 969,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,764. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.70. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.73.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,559.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 228.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

