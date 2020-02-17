Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.22-2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital raised shares of Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.60.

OTTR stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.78. 65,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. Otter Tail has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $102,501.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

