Paxos Standard (PAX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $403.84 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bitrue, KuCoin and SouthXchange. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $209.91 million and $403.84 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000079 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 210,164,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,164,888 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Binance, DDEX, WazirX, BitMart, ABCC, OKCoin, Sistemkoin, TOKOK, BitMax, CoinPlace, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Bitrue, Gate.io, BCEX, Crex24, ZB.COM, KuCoin, MXC, BW.com, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Coinsuper, SouthXchange, P2PB2B, Hotbit, Iquant, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinBene, FCoin, Coinall, OKEx, BigONE, DigiFinex, CoinEx, Bitfinex and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

