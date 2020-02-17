PeepCoin (PCN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and C-Patex. PeepCoin has a market cap of $191,528.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded down 30.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PeepCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002125 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000535 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin (CRYPTO:PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 127,632,091,539 coins and its circulating supply is 88,432,091,539 coins. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PeepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PeepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.