Peony Price Tops $0.0145 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a market cap of $31,006.00 and approximately $3,987.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded down 59% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,259,454 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,626 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

