Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,961 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $65,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,496 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,666,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 84.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,665 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,336,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.51 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

