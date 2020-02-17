PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) Trading Up 43.8% Over Last Week

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded up 31.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 17th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market cap of $5.63 million and $953,918.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.37 or 0.03157098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00239397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00153563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002769 BTC.

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game.

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

