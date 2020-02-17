Polaris Infrastructure Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of PIF opened at C$17.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.22. The company has a market cap of $271.87 million and a PE ratio of 110.96. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of C$10.24 and a one year high of C$17.39.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PIF. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

