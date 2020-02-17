Polis (POLIS) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Polis has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and $42,267.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00007991 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Polis has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,576,489 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.