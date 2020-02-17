POPCHAIN (PCH) Price Hits $0.0008

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $726,399.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, Bit-Z, CoinBene and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC, Bit-Z, Bilaxy and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

