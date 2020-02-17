PopularCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $211,250.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 49% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded 123.1% higher against the dollar. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $211,250.00 and $15.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,995,869,135 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

