Presearch (PRE) Trading Up 9.6% Over Last Week

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. Presearch has a total market cap of $6.62 million and $189,275.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One Presearch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00753837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000388 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io.

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

