Project Pai 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.01 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HBUS, LBank, OOOBTC and Bitfinex. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $30.18 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00049004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00481250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.89 or 0.06305443 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00067955 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028130 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005280 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,654,123,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,451,618,752 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, BitForex, HBUS, OOOBTC, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

