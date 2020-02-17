PutinCoin (PUT) Price Hits $0.0002

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 95.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. PutinCoin has a market cap of $192,228.00 and approximately $1,412.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044137 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00070113 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001001 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00087443 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,710.87 or 1.00734435 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000533 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 997,174,805 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

