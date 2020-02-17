QLC Chain (QLC) Price Reaches $0.0164 on Exchanges

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $3.94 million and $315,767.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.86 or 0.02821934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00230731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00143700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

