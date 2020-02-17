Qredit Trading Down 21.6% Over Last Week (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Qredit has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One Qredit coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $359,027.00 and $1,038.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qredit alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000201 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.