Quasarcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,305.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $749,161.00 and $5,305.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048684 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,387,138 coins and its circulating supply is 168,387,138 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

