QunQun Price Hits $0.0059 on Top Exchanges (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $223,975.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $20.33, $32.15 and $33.94.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00049004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00481250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $609.89 or 0.06305443 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00067955 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028130 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005280 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010387 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,514,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 674,081,131 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io.

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $20.33, $50.98, $51.55, $24.68, $7.50, $24.43, $33.94, $10.39, $13.77, $18.94 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.