QV Equities Ltd (ASX:QVE) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

QV Equities Ltd (ASX:QVE) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

QV Equities has a 1 year low of A$0.96 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of A$1.17 ($0.83). The firm has a market cap of $285.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.02.

About QV Equities

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

