Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Evolent Health (EVH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH):

2/13/2020 – Evolent Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Evolent Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

2/4/2020 – Evolent Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/27/2020 – Evolent Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

1/23/2020 – Evolent Health had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Evolent Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

1/8/2020 – Evolent Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Evolent Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/30/2019 – Evolent Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE EVH opened at $11.46 on Monday. Evolent Health Inc has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33.

In other Evolent Health news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

