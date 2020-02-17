RED Price Up 12.6% This Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, RED has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market cap of $492,672.00 and approximately $80,055.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00753019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000385 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000746 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Token Trading

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

