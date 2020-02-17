Regalcoin Price Tops $0.0038 (REC)

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Regalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. Regalcoin has a market cap of $48,209.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Regalcoin has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Regalcoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 225% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Regalcoin

Regalcoin (REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Regalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Regalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Regalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.